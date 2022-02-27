Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (31-29) host the Toronto Raptors (32-26) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors

The Nets average only 3.5 more points per game (110.7) than the Raptors give up (107.2).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 28-9.

Toronto has a 25-12 record when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Raptors average only 2.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.1).

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Toronto is 19-3.

Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Nets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 26-7 overall.

Toronto is 18-8 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 12.9 points per game to go with 2.6 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.5 PPG average.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam collects 21.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Raptors, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Toronto's assist leader is Fred VanVleet with 6.8 per game. He also records 20.9 points per game and tacks on 4.4 rebounds per game.

VanVleet is dependable from deep and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Kings W 109-85 Home 2/16/2022 Knicks W 111-106 Away 2/17/2022 Wizards L 117-103 Home 2/24/2022 Celtics L 129-106 Home 2/26/2022 Bucks W 126-123 Away 2/28/2022 Raptors - Home 3/1/2022 Raptors - Away 3/3/2022 Heat - Home 3/6/2022 Celtics - Away 3/8/2022 Hornets - Away 3/10/2022 76ers - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule