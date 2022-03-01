Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (32-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-29) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

The Raptors record 108.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.3 the Nets give up.

Toronto has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nets average only 3.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (107.5).

Brooklyn is 28-9 when it scores more than 107.5 points.

Toronto has a 26-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.

The Raptors pull down an average of 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nets by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.

Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 21.0 points a contest.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nets Players to Watch