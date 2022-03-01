Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (32-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-29) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets
- The Raptors record 108.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.3 the Nets give up.
- Toronto has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Nets average only 3.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (107.5).
- Brooklyn is 28-9 when it scores more than 107.5 points.
- Toronto has a 26-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Raptors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.
- The Raptors pull down an average of 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nets by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 13th.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- Pascal Siakam leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 21.0 points a contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills' points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.7 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
- Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.
How To Watch
