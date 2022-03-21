Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-26) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (37-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Barclays Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Nets vs. Jazz

  • The 114.0 points per game the Jazz put up are just 2.2 more points than the Nets give up (111.8).
  • Utah has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn is 29-13 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Nets put up only 4.9 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up (107.2).
  • When it scores more than 107.2 points, Brooklyn is 33-12.
  • Utah has a 38-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Utah is 34-11 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.9% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.2 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Kings

W 134-125

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

L 117-111

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

W 125-110

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

W 121-92

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

W 108-93

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

76ers

W 129-100

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

W 110-107

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

W 150-108

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

L 113-111

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-123

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
