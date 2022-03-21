Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 16, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (45-26) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (37-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Barclays Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Jazz

The 114.0 points per game the Jazz put up are just 2.2 more points than the Nets give up (111.8).

Utah has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Brooklyn is 29-13 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.

The Nets put up only 4.9 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up (107.2).

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Brooklyn is 33-12.

Utah has a 38-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.

The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Utah is 34-11 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.9% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.2 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Kings W 134-125 Home 3/14/2022 Bucks L 117-111 Home 3/16/2022 Bulls W 125-110 Home 3/18/2022 Clippers W 121-92 Home 3/20/2022 Knicks W 108-93 Away 3/21/2022 Nets - Away 3/23/2022 Celtics - Away 3/25/2022 Hornets - Away 3/27/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/29/2022 Clippers - Away 3/31/2022 Lakers - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule