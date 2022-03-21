Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (45-26) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (37-34) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Barclays Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Nets vs. Jazz
- The 114.0 points per game the Jazz put up are just 2.2 more points than the Nets give up (111.8).
- Utah has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- Brooklyn is 29-13 when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Nets put up only 4.9 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up (107.2).
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Brooklyn is 33-12.
- Utah has a 38-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Jazz make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Utah is 34-11 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.9% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.9 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 14.7 boards per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.2 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Kings
W 134-125
Home
3/14/2022
Bucks
L 117-111
Home
3/16/2022
Bulls
W 125-110
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
W 121-92
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
W 108-93
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
76ers
W 129-100
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
W 110-107
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
W 150-108
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
L 113-111
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-123
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
-
Home