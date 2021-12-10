How to Watch Nets at Hawks

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a matchup between two of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks will host the Nets on Friday night.
    Last season, the Nets and Hawks were two of the most exciting Eastern Conference teams in the playoffs. Now, the Hawks will host the Nets in Atlanta on Friday night.

    These teams have only played once this season, with Brooklyn coming out on top.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ESPN

    Live Stream: You can stream Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Following a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks have experienced a slow start to the season. They’re currently 13-12 but are 7-3 in their last 10 games and trending in the right direction.

    To Atlanta’s advantage, the team has been solid at home (8-4) as it hosts the Nets today. As expected, Trae Young continues to lead the team as he emerges as one of the best players in the league. He’s currently top five in the NBA in total points and in total assists.

    Brooklyn is coming off of a loss, but still holds the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level, averaging 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

    The Nets will be on the road in today’s matchup but have gone 9-3 away from Brooklyn this season. Although the Nets are a team built for the playoffs, they’re having a ton of success in the regular season and have won seven of their last 10 games.

    Durant and Young are two of the best scorers in the entire NBA, meaning there’s a chance one of them explodes for a huge night offensively.

    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
