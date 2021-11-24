How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Nets and Celtics will face off.

Fans will get to watch some elite matchups between teams that could end up being NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday. One key game to watch will come when the Nets take on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN TEST

Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Nets are looking for a big statement win. They hold a 13-5 record after knocking off the Cavaliers in their last matchup. In that victory, Brooklyn was led by Kevin Durant, who scored 27 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds.

On the other side, the Celtics are 10-8 and will look to send a message to the rest of the NBA as well. They defeated the Rockets in their last game by a final score of 108-90. In the win, Boston saw Jayson Tatum score 30 points and chip in six rebounds and three assists.

Both of these teams should be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. They have a lot of work to do, but they are elite teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.