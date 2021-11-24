How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Nets and Celtics will face off.
    Fans will get to watch some elite matchups between teams that could end up being NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday. One key game to watch will come when the Nets take on the Celtics in Boston.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN TEST

    Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Nets are looking for a big statement win. They hold a 13-5 record after knocking off the Cavaliers in their last matchup. In that victory, Brooklyn was led by Kevin Durant, who scored 27 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds.

    On the other side, the Celtics are 10-8 and will look to send a message to the rest of the NBA as well. They defeated the Rockets in their last game by a final score of 108-90. In the win, Boston saw Jayson Tatum score 30 points and chip in six rebounds and three assists.

    Both of these teams should be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. They have a lot of work to do, but they are elite teams.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN TEST
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
