How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

The Nets and Hornets face off on Tuesday with the exact same record.

It's funny how this season has played out and the different obstacles these teams have faced. The Brooklyn Nets for most of the season have led or been near the top of the Eastern Conference.

However, injuries to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving not being able to play at home, and an injured and disgruntled James Harden who was ultimately traded to the 76ers, led to an 11-game losing streak and changed the fortune of the Nets.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now Brooklyn is in the midst of a four-game losing streak all against teams that are above them in the standings. Their most recent loss was against Boston and was with Durant and Irving in the lineup. They will both be on the floor tonight against Charlotte.

Charlotte now has the same record as Brooklyn (31-32), but it has sat in this position, flirting with the eighth seed for most of the season. Look for the Hornets to have some confidence going into this game though since they've won two in a row against Cleveland and San Antonio, and the fact they beat the Nets back at the very beginning of the season.

