How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets and Hornets face off on Tuesday with the exact same record.

It's funny how this season has played out and the different obstacles these teams have faced. The Brooklyn Nets for most of the season have led or been near the top of the Eastern Conference. 

However, injuries to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving not being able to play at home, and an injured and disgruntled James Harden who was ultimately traded to the 76ers, led to an 11-game losing streak and changed the fortune of the Nets. 

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now Brooklyn is in the midst of a four-game losing streak all against teams that are above them in the standings. Their most recent loss was against Boston and was with Durant and Irving in the lineup. They will both be on the floor tonight against Charlotte. 

Charlotte now has the same record as Brooklyn (31-32), but it has sat in this position, flirting with the eighth seed for most of the season. Look for the Hornets to have some confidence going into this game though since they've won two in a row against Cleveland and San Antonio, and the fact they beat the Nets back at the very beginning of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Devils

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Flyers

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Penguins

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) goes in for a shot in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Basketball Fans 3
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Ituzaingó vs. Villa San Carlos

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy