How to Watch Nets at Bulls

Kevin Durant and the Nets take on Zach LaVine and the Bulls on Monday night in Chicago.

The Nets (7–3) have won five games in a row and look closer to a team that could compete for a championship. Brooklyn will stay on the road Monday for a game against the Bulls (6–3) in Chicago.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Kevin Durant and James Harden can win games almost by themselves, as they showed against the Raptors. The duo combined for 59 points in the Nets' 116–103 win.

The Nets are ninth in points allowed (103.3) and 20th in points scored (106.1), but the tide is turning for the Brooklyn offense.

The Nets will be without James Johnson (knee) and Nicolas Claxton (illness), as well as Kyrie Irving. The Bulls will be without Colby White (shoulder) and Patrick Williams (wrist).

In the past three games, the Bulls have leaned on Zach LaVine, who is playing season-high minutes as the team builds the offense around him. He had more than 20 shots in all three games.

The Bulls were fun and effective in their first six games due to their offensive balance. They'll need to find that again to beat Brooklyn.

