How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to get the best of the Nets with some key returns in their second meeting in less than a week.

The Cavaliers have come a long way since LeBron James left in 2019. After struggling to create an identity for the last couple of years, they have built a young core and have veteran reinforcements to continue their development. That includes Kevin Love, who has looked good in his two games back from COVID-19 protocol, averaging 14 points off the bench.

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Cavs are sitting above the Knicks, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings, all teams that made the playoffs last year. Along with the Wizards and Hornets, Cleveland is leading a shakeup in the East this season.

What hasn't changed is how good the Nets are. They are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with the Bulls. They are coming off two straight wins after a tough loss to Golden State at home. That includes a convincing victory over these Cavaliers which they held Cleveland to 99 points.

The Nets have a 104.5 defensive rating, which ranks 10th in the league, but the Cavs will have Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup Monday, which could make a big difference for Cleveland.

The biggest question for this game, though, is the health of Kevin Durant. He did not play in the Nets' victory Friday against the Magic. Durant is dealing with a shoulder injury.

