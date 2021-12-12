How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

First place meets last place in the Eastern Conference as the Nets look to continue building momentum against the Pistons.

The Nets (18–8) have found a rhythm that has them in first place in the Eastern Conference. Their opponents Sunday, the Pistons (4–21), have not found their rhythm just yet. They sit at the bottom of the NBA standings.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

James Harden and Kevin Durant combined for 51 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in a big win for the first place Nets against the Hawks in their most recent game.

Kevin Durant is on pace to be an MVP candidate this season. Durant is putting up 28.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists on average per game.

The Nets will be without James Harden (rest), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal). The Pistons will be without star Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee).

This season, the Pistons have been one of the worst teams in basketball on the offensive end consistently. They average 99.5 points per game. They are in the bottom third in the league in turnovers (No. 23) and 27th in assists. They are the worst shooting team in the league.

