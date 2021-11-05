How to Watch Nets at Pistons

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Friday night NBA action, Kevin Durant and the Nets hit the road for a matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.
    The Nets will hit the road Friday to take on the Pistons in Detroit looking to cement their status as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV:

    After a slow start to the season, Brooklyn improved to 5–3 with a 117–108 win over the Hawks on Wednesday. In that game, Kevin Durant led the way for the Nets with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

    The Pistons have a 1–7 record so far this season. In their most recent game game, they fell to the 76ers by a final score of 109–98. Jerami Grant put together a big game with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists, but his performance was not enough to lift Detroit to victory.

    While the Pistons have had a rough season thus far, they have a lot of talent, including Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft.

    While the Nets enter this game as favorites, the Pistons will be eager to score an upset.

    November
    5
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
