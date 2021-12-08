How to Watch Nets at Rockets

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nets will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Wednesday night in NBA action.
    Author:

    There are quite a few good games for fans to watch tonight in NBA action. One of those games will feature the Nets taking on the Rockets in Houston. However, it may be a game that heavily favors the Nets.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live stream the Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Nets have started the year with a 17-7 record. As expected, they are one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. In its last outing, Brooklyn ended up defeating the Mavericks by a final score of 102-99.

    On the other side, the Rockets come in with a 7-16 record. This is a rebuilding season for them, but they have been playing great basketball lately. Last time out, Houston beat the Pelicans 118-108 to record its sixth straight win.

    While the Nets should win this game, they cannot afford to take the Rockets lightly. Recently, Houston has defeated teams like the Hornets and Bulls.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
