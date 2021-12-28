How to Watch Nets at Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers will try to pull off a win with both missing significant portions of their roster.

Brooklyn has gone through one of worst stretches of any team in dealing with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. The Nets had nearly all of their players on the health and safety protocol list, including their biggest stars in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

How to Watch: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nets had three games postponed between Dec. 18 and their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden came back in time for that game and was in top form willing Brooklyn to a victory. Harden recorded a triple-double with 36 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Patty Mills scored another 34 points. This will have to be the formula if they're going to pick up another win in Los Angeles against the Clippers. That's because they will have eight players on the injury report, including Durant and Irving.

The Clippers will be short handed as well for this game, as their biggest star Paul George tore his UCL in his right elbow and will be out for three to four weeks. They are coming off a tough 103-100 loss to Denver in their first game without George since the injury.

If they play that close though during their upcoming stretch without George, they should be able to stay afloat enough to make the playoffs. This season seems all about staying afloat without a majority of your core for every team in the NBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.