How to Watch Nets at Lakers

    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James is a marquee match-up any season, but with the Nets heading to play the Lakers on Christmas Day, it’s even bigger.
    Author:

    Both the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-17) are coming off losses, but the Nets are still sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets were rolling before healthy and safety protocols while the Lakers have lost four games in a row. Christmas Day games always come with a level of great excitement and fanfare, with the best players and teams on display.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WSIL - Harrisburg, IL)

    Watch Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In his 18 years in the NBA, LeBron James has as many, if not more, top Christmas moments than any player in NBA history:

    A win for LeBron James and the Lakers would give him the second most wins by any player on Christmas Day. He only needs 74 points to pass Kobe Bryant for the most points scored on Christmas. James has the opportunity to have the most wins and points before all is said and done.

    Kevin Durant in only eight games has 249 points and could pass Shaquille O’Neal (272 points) today.

    The Lakers have five players in the health and safety protocols, with Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. Anthony Davis (Knee) and Kendrick Nunn (Knee) also out.

    For the Nets, unfortunately 10 players in the rotation are out due to health and safety protocols with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe, Joe Harris (Ankle) Out and Nicolas Claxton (Wrist) listed as Day-to-Day.

    For a lot of basketball fans, this is and might still be an NBA Finals Preview with two of the best players in the world going head-to-head.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (WSIL - Harrisburg, IL)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Lakers

