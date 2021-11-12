How to Watch Nets at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, the Nets will hit the road for a matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
    Author:

    The Nets will hit the road Friday to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans in NBA action.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Nets, the start to the season was not exactly what they wanted, but they come into this matchup with an 8–4 record. Kevin Durant & Co. are fresh off of a 123–90 victory over the Magic. In that game, Brooklyn saw Durant score 30 points on 11-for-12 shooting.

    On the other side of the court, the Pelicans have begun the season with a brutal 1–11 record. Zion Williamson has yet to play due to injury and the timetable for his return is unknown. In their last game, the Pelicans lost to the Thunder by a final score of 108–100.

    The Nets are favored to win this game, but Brooklyn should not take the Pelicans lightly. This should be a fun game to watch as New Orleans looks to pull off a major upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

