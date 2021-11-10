How to Watch Nets at Magic

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Have Cole Anthony and the Magic figured out the gear they need to win games and compete with contenders? Fans find out on Wednesday when they take on the Nets.
    Author:

    The Nets (7-4) were rolling, having won five in a row and clicking on both ends of the floor before their most recent loss. The Magic (3-8), meanwhile, might have found something with Cole Anthony and a wave of young talent allowing him to become his best self.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nets are coming off their worst loss of the season by 23 points after seemingly getting things rolling with a five-game losing streak:

    Winning the games that are on your schedule is all you can do, but context also matters with winning streaks. For the Nets, they won five straight games against teams that were a combined 13-27 at the time they played them.

    James Harden (20.8 points, 9.8 assists, 8.4 rebounds on 45-46-85 splits) and Kevin Durant (27.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 60-41-81 splits) have been a strong, dynamic duo during the win streak as well.

    The Nets will be without Nicolas Claxton (illness) and are still without Kyrie Irving.

    On the other side, the Magic will be without Markelle Fultz (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (knee). Orlando is still without Jonathan Isaac (knee) as well.

    While the Magic have been building on young talent, Anthony has been having a monster career year in his second season. Anthony is averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 45-41-84 splits in 34.1 minutes per game.

    In 11 games he has two 30-plus point games and two double-doubles (seven games with five-plus assists, nine games with five-plus assists). Comparing that to last season in 47 games, Anthony had one 30-plus point game and zero double-doubles (20 games with five-plus assists, 24 games with five-plus rebounds).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17122391
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
