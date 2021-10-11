How to Watch Nets at 76ers

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nets and 76ers play in a preseason game Monday that could become a conference finals matchup in six months.
    The Nets head to Philadelphia to take on a 76ers team embroiled in Ben Simmons drama.

    The 76ers have been adjusting to life without their top playmaker so far this preseason but could bring Simmons back into the fold.

    In the 76ers' two games so far, Shake Milton led the way with nine total assists, and Tyrese Maxey came right behind him with eight.

    With Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in the lineup for their second preseason game, the 76ers had nine more total assists (28) and a significantly higher assisted field goal percentage, 59.5% compared to 47.5% in the first game, in which the two All-Stars did not play.

    Philadelphia (1–1) will need to improve on defense after giving up 118 points per game to a less than dynamic Toronto team.

    In two games the Nets (2–0) are putting up 121 points with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Black Griffin all playing less than 25 minutes total and Irving playing zero so far. They have had 11 different players score in double figures as well. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    11
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
