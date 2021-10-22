    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers are set to take on the Nets on Friday night as the Ben Simmons drama looms over Philadelphia.
    Author:

    The Nets are set to hit the road to take on the 76ers on Friday night. Philadelphia will be without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who has stepped away from the team after an offseason full of trade rumors.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN

    Live Stream Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite the drama surrounding Simmons, the 76ers were able to defeat the Pelicans in their season opener by a final score of 117–97. Philadelphia is still loaded with talent even without Simmons on the floor.

    The Nets have dealt with their own drama surrounding Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and as a result has been barred from practicing or playing with the team.

    Brooklyn lost its season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 127–104. Even without Irving isn't on the floor, this team could be a legitimate NBA Finals contender.

    While a lot of attention will remain on Simmons and Irving, these two teams are stacked with talent and this game should be an entertaining matchup. Make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12318698
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992823
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965929
    NBA

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866716
    College Hockey

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) talks to Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994439
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Magic

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy