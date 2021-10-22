The 76ers are set to take on the Nets on Friday night as the Ben Simmons drama looms over Philadelphia.

The Nets are set to hit the road to take on the 76ers on Friday night. Philadelphia will be without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who has stepped away from the team after an offseason full of trade rumors.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the drama surrounding Simmons, the 76ers were able to defeat the Pelicans in their season opener by a final score of 117–97. Philadelphia is still loaded with talent even without Simmons on the floor.

The Nets have dealt with their own drama surrounding Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and as a result has been barred from practicing or playing with the team.

Brooklyn lost its season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 127–104. Even without Irving isn't on the floor, this team could be a legitimate NBA Finals contender.

While a lot of attention will remain on Simmons and Irving, these two teams are stacked with talent and this game should be an entertaining matchup. Make sure to tune in.

Regional restrictions may apply.