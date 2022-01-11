How to Watch Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

This is the first game of the season between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers. Kyrie Irving is making his second appearance of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) hit the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24), which means there might be a rare Kyrie Irving appearance. The All-Star guard cannot play in New York due to pandemic restrictions, but is allowed in certain states with their protocol. The Nets allowed him to rejoin the team after making the decision it was best for the team. It was a reversal from their earlier decision.

Rookie Cam Thomas hit a runner in the lane with a second to go in overtime to give the Nets a win over the Spurs in their last outing.

In Irving’s season debut he scored 22 points, had four assists, three steals and three rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He shot well from the field and balanced out the team's offense, taking pressure off Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The offense looked great, as Durant went off for an efficient 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Harden peppered in 18 points, six assists and five rebounds.

When the three All-NBA caliber players are out there the offense is rivaled by very few and has so many playmakers, shooters and can play with a rare efficiency.

The team shot 57% from the field and scored 129 points despite only making five total three pointers. That was the lowest three-point total of the season and second highest scoring effort for the Nets all year.

On the other side, the Blazers have Damian Lillard (abdominal) listed as day-to-day with C.J. McCollum (lung) out for today’s game.

The team was already struggling, having lost six of eight games and seeing its defense fall to No. 27 in the NBA this season. Now the Trail Blazers have to contend with a motivated Irving and an energized Nets team that was already playing at a finals contending level.

