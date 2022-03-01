How to Watch Nets at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Raptors ran the Brooklyn Nets out of the gym on Monday and look to repeat that again on Tuesday.

The Atlantic Division has been a rollercoaster this season with nearly every team spending some time in first place. Entering Tuesday, the Raptors (33-27) are in third place with the Nets (32-20) sitting in fourth place. Brooklyn was in first place for a long run and Toronto was in last place for a long period as well, showing the parity of the division.

Toronto routed Brooklyn 133-97 on Monday, winning every quarter and imposing its will all game.

In its most recent game, Brooklyn was without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Toronto did not have Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

Despite that, Toronto went for 133 points, its second highest total this season, behind rookie Scottie Barnes’ 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and five steals on 12-for-14 shooting.

Barnes this season is looking like a real contender for Rookie of the Year with 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Any team without its stars is a shell of itself, so when Brooklyn rolls out lineups without Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons, it is going to struggle to win. They will be without all three today.

