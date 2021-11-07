How to Watch Nets at Raptors

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon, the Raptors will look to protect their home court against the veteran Nets in this NBA matchup.
    Author:

    In what should be an exciting afternoon matchup, the Raptors will host the Nets today. Both teams are currently in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with ambitions to further climb the standings.

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors:

    Date: November 7, 2021

    Time: 3:30p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Considering everything that’s happened in Brooklyn this season, the Nets' 6-3 record is actually solid. They are without Kyrie Irving due to vaccination circumstances, and James Harden has struggled tremendously. Through nine games this season, Harden has averaged just 17.7 points per contest.

    Regardless, they’ve still got one of the best players in the world in Kevin Durant, who’s been spectacular this season while averaging 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Nets, but they have the talent to be a real contender in the Eastern Conference.

    Despite being a lottery team in the recent draft, the Raptors have been better than expected this season. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been a huge part of that, making an immediate impact early in his career. To this point, the rookie is averaging 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

    While Toronto is still without an injured Pascal Siakam, their core of OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. has a ton of chemistry. Playing beautiful team basketball, the Raptors have a ton of upside as the season goes on, and they have a real shot at beating the Nets today.

    Although Harden has struggled offensively to this point in the season, he’s still one of the most lethal scorers in the league. The Raptors will need to put an emphasis on keeping him contained.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
