Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7 points per game) and the Washington Wizards (23-21) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-1

234.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nets

  • The Wizards average 108.0 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.2 the Nets allow.
  • When Washington scores more than 109.2 points, it is 14-7.
  • Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 111.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 109.5 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn is 22-1 when it scores more than 109.5 points.
  • Washington's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Wizards are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 12th.
  • The Wizards grab 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Nets average (9.7).
  • The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.7 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
  • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden has averaged 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him atop the Nets leaderboards in those categories.
  • Durant counts for 29.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Brooklyn's squad.
  • Patty Mills makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

