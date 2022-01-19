Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7 points per game) and the Washington Wizards (23-21) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Nets vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1 234.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nets

The Wizards average 108.0 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.2 the Nets allow.

When Washington scores more than 109.2 points, it is 14-7.

Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Nets score an average of 111.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 109.5 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 22-1 when it scores more than 109.5 points.

Washington's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Wizards are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 12th.

The Wizards grab 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Nets average (9.7).

The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.7 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch