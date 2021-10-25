Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-0) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards

Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets recorded were only 0.1 more points than the Wizards allowed (118.5).

When Brooklyn totaled more than 118.5 points last season, it went 31-3.

When Washington allowed fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 23-12.

The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, just 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up to opponents.

Washington put together a 28-15 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn's record was 35-9 when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points last season.

Last season, the Nets had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.

Brooklyn had a 38-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.

Washington went 25-20 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.

Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.

Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season to go with 4.4 assists.

Montrezl Harrell grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.

Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Bucks L 127-104 Away 10/22/2021 76ers W 114-109 Away 10/24/2021 Hornets L 111-95 Home 10/25/2021 Wizards - Home 10/27/2021 Heat - Home 10/29/2021 Pacers - Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule