Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-0) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards
- Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets recorded were only 0.1 more points than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
- When Brooklyn totaled more than 118.5 points last season, it went 31-3.
- When Washington allowed fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 23-12.
- The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, just 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up to opponents.
- Washington put together a 28-15 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.
- Brooklyn's record was 35-9 when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points last season.
- Last season, the Nets had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.
- Brooklyn had a 38-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.
- Washington went 25-20 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
- Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.
- Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season to go with 4.4 assists.
- Montrezl Harrell grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
- Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Bucks
L 127-104
Away
10/22/2021
76ers
W 114-109
Away
10/24/2021
Hornets
L 111-95
Home
10/25/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Raptors
W 98-83
Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
W 135-134
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
-
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
-
Home
How To Watch
October
25
2021
Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)