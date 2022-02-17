Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (26-31) take on the Brooklyn Nets (31-27) at Barclays Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards

  • The 110.9 points per game the Nets record are just 0.9 more points than the Wizards give up (110.0).
  • Brooklyn is 24-6 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
  • When Washington gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 17-7.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 106.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Washington is 14-7 when it scores more than 110.7 points.
  • Brooklyn is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • Brooklyn is 25-8 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Wizards' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • This season, Washington has a 21-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Blake Griffin, who averages 4.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.8 PPG average.
  • Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Celtics

L 126-91

Home

2/10/2022

Wizards

L 113-112

Away

2/12/2022

Heat

L 115-111

Away

2/14/2022

Kings

W 109-85

Home

2/16/2022

Knicks

W 111-106

Away

2/17/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/24/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Heat

L 121-100

Home

2/10/2022

Nets

W 113-112

Home

2/12/2022

Kings

L 123-110

Home

2/14/2022

Pistons

W 103-94

Home

2/16/2022

Pacers

L 113-108

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

-

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
