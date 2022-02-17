How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (26-31) take on the Brooklyn Nets (31-27) at Barclays Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards
- The 110.9 points per game the Nets record are just 0.9 more points than the Wizards give up (110.0).
- Brooklyn is 24-6 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 17-7.
- The Wizards put up an average of 106.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Washington is 14-7 when it scores more than 110.7 points.
- Brooklyn is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Brooklyn is 25-8 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Wizards' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Washington has a 21-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Blake Griffin, who averages 4.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.8 PPG average.
- Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Celtics
L 126-91
Home
2/10/2022
Wizards
L 113-112
Away
2/12/2022
Heat
L 115-111
Away
2/14/2022
Kings
W 109-85
Home
2/16/2022
Knicks
W 111-106
Away
2/17/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/24/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Heat
L 121-100
Home
2/10/2022
Nets
W 113-112
Home
2/12/2022
Kings
L 123-110
Home
2/14/2022
Pistons
W 103-94
Home
2/16/2022
Pacers
L 113-108
Away
2/17/2022
Nets
-
Away
2/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home