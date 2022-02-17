Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (26-31) take on the Brooklyn Nets (31-27) at Barclays Center on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards

The 110.9 points per game the Nets record are just 0.9 more points than the Wizards give up (110.0).

Brooklyn is 24-6 when scoring more than 110.0 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 17-7.

The Wizards put up an average of 106.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Nets give up to opponents.

Washington is 14-7 when it scores more than 110.7 points.

Brooklyn is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Brooklyn is 25-8 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Wizards' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Washington has a 21-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Blake Griffin, who averages 4.4 boards per game in addition to his 6.8 PPG average.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Celtics L 126-91 Home 2/10/2022 Wizards L 113-112 Away 2/12/2022 Heat L 115-111 Away 2/14/2022 Kings W 109-85 Home 2/16/2022 Knicks W 111-106 Away 2/17/2022 Wizards - Home 2/24/2022 Celtics - Home 2/26/2022 Bucks - Away 2/28/2022 Raptors - Home 3/1/2022 Raptors - Away 3/3/2022 Heat - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule