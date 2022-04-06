How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brooks Koepka will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2000
Koepka's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Koepka has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last six rounds.
- Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
5
-
$386,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
