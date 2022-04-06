How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Brooks Koepka tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka will compete April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2000

Koepka's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Koepka has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last six rounds.

Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 5 - $386,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

