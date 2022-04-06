How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bryson DeChambeau shot +5 and finished 46th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +4500
DeChambeau's Recent Performance
- Over his last four rounds, DeChambeau has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, DeChambeau finished 46th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
58
-
$42,750
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
25
-16
$113,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
14
-8
$105,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)