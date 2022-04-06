How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks down the fairway after hitting a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau shot +5 and finished 46th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +4500

DeChambeau's Recent Performance

Over his last four rounds, DeChambeau has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, DeChambeau finished 46th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 58 - $42,750 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 25 -16 $113,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 14 -8 $105,000

