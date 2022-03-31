How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Bryson DeChambeau struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines (North). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +2800
DeChambeau's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, DeChambeau has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- DeChambeau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
25
-16
$113,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
14
-8
$105,000
