How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

At the Farmers Insurance Open, Bryson DeChambeau struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines (North). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +2800

+2800 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DeChambeau's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, DeChambeau has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

DeChambeau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 25 -16 $113,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 14 -8 $105,000

Regional restrictions apply.