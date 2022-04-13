How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Bryson Nimmer waits to tee off on the 17th hole Thursday during the first round of the RBC Heritage.

Bryson Nimmer hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Nimmer's Recent Performance

Nimmer has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Nimmer has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Nimmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Nimmer did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 11 -12 $89,725 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 69 +2 $7,733 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree 35 -3 $33,337 April 15-18 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0

