How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bryson Nimmer hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Nimmer's Recent Performance
- Nimmer has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Nimmer has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Nimmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Nimmer did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
69
+2
$7,733
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
35
-3
$33,337
April 15-18
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
