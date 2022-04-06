How to Watch Bubba Watson at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bubba Watson will compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 26th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Bubba Watson at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Watson's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Watson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Watson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Watson competed at this course (2021), he placed 26th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)