How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

Can the Bucks overcome the Celtics without Khris Middleton? We find out in Game 1 on Sunday.

As the second round of the postseason kicks off, only four Eastern Conference teams remain. In a Sunday afternoon showdown, the Bucks will be in Boston to take on the Celtics.

Boston will have home-court advantage in this series being the No. 2 seed while Milwaukee held the No. 3 seed. As the two powerhouses go head-to-head, this series could go down to the wire.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the Bucks’ opening series, they took care of the Bulls in just five games. After closing out the series 4-1, their attention would then shift to the Celtics knowing they would be without one of their best players in Khris Middleton who suffered an MCL sprain.

In that opening series, Milwaukee wasn’t able to capitalize from the free-throw line, shooting a league-worst 68.9% from the stripe. With how close many of the games in this series could be, that should be an emphasis moving forward.

In what was perhaps the most surprising first-round result, Boston swept the Nets in just four games. Each contest was extremely close, but the Celtics were able to get wins down the stretch. Combine those performances with the way they ended the regular season and Boston is one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

In the Celtics’ opening series against Brooklyn, the defense was the difference. They finished that series with the third-most steals per game (8.8) of any team in the postseason and forced a ton of turnovers.

Both of these rosters have the talent to go win a championship. It’ll be an exciting matchup between Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

Regional restrictions may apply.