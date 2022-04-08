How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

As the 2021-22 NBA season winds down, the Bucks will be in Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday.

The NBA regular season is coming to an end this week. On Friday night, the Bucks will look to solidity playoff seeding in a matchup against the Pistons.

The results of this game will impact both teams, whether it’s playoff matchups or lottery odds.

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Pistons have been better of late, winning four of their last 10 games. As rookie Cade Cunningham continues to improve, he looks like the face of the franchise.

In terms of future talent, Detroit is in a great position. With a solid draft and an offseason acquiring complementary pieces, the Pistons could be a fringe playoff team next season.

The Bucks have a ton to play for at this point with how tight the Eastern Conference playoff race is. At 50-30, they currently hold the No. 2 seed but could fall over the final days of the regular season.

Over its last 10 games, Milwaukee has gone 6-4. The Bucks will need to look much better in the postseason if they want to make a splash.

Although the Pistons are clearly out of the postseason picture, they’ve got the young talent to push the Bucks to the limits. Despite being underdogs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Detroit pull off an upset win.

