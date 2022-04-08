How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the 2021-22 NBA season winds down, the Bucks will be in Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday.

The NBA regular season is coming to an end this week. On Friday night, the Bucks will look to solidity playoff seeding in a matchup against the Pistons.

The results of this game will impact both teams, whether it’s playoff matchups or lottery odds.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream: You can stream Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons have been better of late, winning four of their last 10 games. As rookie Cade Cunningham continues to improve, he looks like the face of the franchise.

In terms of future talent, Detroit is in a great position. With a solid draft and an offseason acquiring complementary pieces, the Pistons could be a fringe playoff team next season.

The Bucks have a ton to play for at this point with how tight the Eastern Conference playoff race is. At 50-30, they currently hold the No. 2 seed but could fall over the final days of the regular season.

Over its last 10 games, Milwaukee has gone 6-4. The Bucks will need to look much better in the postseason if they want to make a splash.

Although the Pistons are clearly out of the postseason picture, they’ve got the young talent to push the Bucks to the limits. Despite being underdogs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Detroit pull off an upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Panthers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Hurricanes

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_9349985
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy