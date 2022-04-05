How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road and go for the season series sweep against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

On paper, this is potentially the biggest game of the day on a day with a monster slate of NBA games in the final week of the regular season. The Bucks (48-30) come in as the top team in the Central Division and with a win over the second place Bulls (45-33), they will clinch the division while at the same time keep pace for one of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Milwaukee ran Chicago out of the gym by 28 points in their last game behind 52 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists combined from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

In that game two weeks ago, Antetokounmpo went for 25 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 9-of-12 shooting to carry his team to another win. Overall this has been another monster season for the former two-time NBA MVP, but he has flipped into another gear as of late that might make him a three-time MVP.

Since Jan. 19 (27 games played), Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The team is 19-8 in the games he played during that stretch (21-11 overall) and look like the best team in the Eastern Conference again.

In three games against Chicago, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Those are his second best marks against a team with at least three games played.

On the other side for Chicago, it has gone 7-12 since the All-Star break and has cooled down significantly due to all the injuries, health and safety protocols and depth issues.

