The Bulls look to take a 2-1 series lead over the defending champion Bucks at home today.

The first game of this series was an ugly fight where both teams struggled to score consistently, with the Bucks (1-1) sneaking out with a win. Meanwhile, the second game was a much more traditional scoring game with the Bulls (1-1) holding on to tie the series. Now, the all-important third game of the series is here with Chicago having the opportunity to put the reigning champions on the ropes with another win today.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Game 3 today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KMGH - Denver)

DeMar DeRozan found his efficient magic in Game 2, scoring 41 points on 31 shot attempts to get the road win:

A series cannot be boiled down to one simple variable, but the play of DeRozan seems to be the most important barometer in this series.

In Game 1, he went 6-for-25 from the floor (0-of-2 from three) with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. His team had no flow and they lost by seven points in a close game down the stretch.

Then in Game 2, DeRozan shot 16-for-31 from the field (0-of-2 from three again) with 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

This Chicago team is going to go with the flow of their All-Star scorer and will need to put him in a position to be successful again tonight.

For Milwaukee, it needs to get more from its bench (12.0 points per game) and find a way to replace Khris Middleton as he is out for the foreseeable future, leaving the team without its best complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Through two games, Middleton is averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds on 41.6% shooting (42.8% from three and only 3-for-3 from the line) per game.

Middleton was Milwaukee’s barometer and when he cooks, the team is a championship team.

