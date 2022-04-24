How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

The Bucks are without Khris Middleton as they look to take Game 4 against the Bulls after taking back homecourt advantage in Game 3.

The Bucks (2-1) are going to be without All-Star Khris Middleton for a period of time, if not the rest of the playoffs, which could open the door for the Bulls (1-2) to come back in this series. Regardless, Milwaukee won Game 3 without its second-leading scorer and three-time All-Star and looks to continue that here today.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Game 4 today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KIVI - Boise)

Playing its first game without Middleton, Milwaukee cruised to a 111-81 win with four players scoring at least 16 points:

For Milwaukee, the key to their series lead has been its team defense. Through three games, the Bucks are allowing a playoff-best 93.7 points per game on 40-29-84 splits. In those three games, they have given up 86, 114 and 81 points respectively.

Bobby Portis stepped into the starting lineup for Middleton, stepping up for another great playoff performance with 18 points (4-for-8 from three) and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Last year in Milwaukee’s run to the championship, Portis started two games (for Giannis Antetokounmpo), averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds.

On the other side for Chicago, all the attention has to be on DeMar DeRozan, as the likely All-NBA player this season is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game on 29-00-82 splits in the two losses.

In the team one win, on the other hand, DeRozan had 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 51% from the field.

Chicago has to have the elite MVP candidate version of DeRozan just to challenge the defending champions.

