How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bucks are without Khris Middleton as they look to take Game 4 against the Bulls after taking back homecourt advantage in Game 3.

The Bucks (2-1) are going to be without All-Star Khris Middleton for a period of time, if not the rest of the playoffs, which could open the door for the Bulls (1-2) to come back in this series. Regardless, Milwaukee won Game 3 without its second-leading scorer and three-time All-Star and looks to continue that here today.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Game 4 today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KIVI - Boise)

Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Game 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Playing its first game without Middleton, Milwaukee cruised to a 111-81 win with four players scoring at least 16 points:

For Milwaukee, the key to their series lead has been its team defense. Through three games, the Bucks are allowing a playoff-best 93.7 points per game on 40-29-84 splits. In those three games, they have given up 86, 114 and 81 points respectively.

Bobby Portis stepped into the starting lineup for Middleton, stepping up for another great playoff performance with 18 points (4-for-8 from three) and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Last year in Milwaukee’s run to the championship, Portis started two games (for Giannis Antetokounmpo), averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds.

On the other side for Chicago, all the attention has to be on DeMar DeRozan, as the likely All-NBA player this season is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game on 29-00-82 splits in the two losses.

In the team one win, on the other hand, DeRozan had 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 51% from the field.

Chicago has to have the elite MVP candidate version of DeRozan just to challenge the defending champions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Bucks at Bulls, Game 4

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KIVI - Boise)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18137450
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

By Phil Watson19 seconds ago
USATSI_18137920
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Ben Macaluso19 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with the New York Islanders bench during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18135753
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas19 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy