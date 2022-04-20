How to Watch Bulls at Bucks, Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a brief break, the Bulls and Bucks are set to play Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.

The defending champion Bucks (1-0) are looking to hold onto home-court advantage and take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Bulls (0-1). There were flashes in the first game that Milwaukee was going to cruise to an easy win over Chicago, then things got gritty and ugly as the defenses took over, leading to Milwaukee holding on for a win in the end. Milwaukee has to be motivated to take a 2-0 lead to Chicago for Game 3.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee was able to edge Chicago after a great start in the first quarter building a 34-21 lead:

In the first game, Milwaukee got off to a hot start, taking a 34-21 lead. The Bucks took care of the ball with only two turnovers while sharing the ball well with seven assists.

Brook Lopez was the key, starting the game with 11 points in the first quarter while Giannis Antetokounmpo added in nine points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Overall for the game, Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds and three assists on 10-for-19 shooting with the rest of the starters combining for 50 points.

One thing Chicago can look back on positively is its defense from Game 1.

The Bulls allowed only 59 points in the final 36 minutes of action, forcing 19 turnovers and allowing 34-25-62 splits in that time. They really stepped up to lock down Milwaukee in the final three quarters but their offense was not able to meet the defense halfway to score enough to steal the win.

DeMar DeRozan, who had a monster season, finished with 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting for the game and will need to find his efficient magic to get a win today.

