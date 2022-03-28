How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Today, the Chicago Bulls look to win the season series over their rivals, the New York Knicks.

The Bulls have struggled since the All-Star break, and it has been a slow and steady regression for Chicago over the past three months. The Knicks, however, have been struggling since the beginning of the season.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off a gritty win over the Cavaliers behind 45 combined points from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan has leveled out, averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in March, which is excellent for most of the players in the league, but a noticeable drop for someone once looked at as an All-NBA player this season.

Seeing New York could be a good thing as Chicago is 2-1 against the Knicks this season, and DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game against them.

For the Knicks, they are playing some of their best basketball as of late, going 8-4 in their last 12 games.

They have won three in a row and can finish the season playing spoiler to different contending teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.