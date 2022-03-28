Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today, the Chicago Bulls look to win the season series over their rivals, the New York Knicks.

The Bulls have struggled since the All-Star break, and it has been a slow and steady regression for Chicago over the past three months. The Knicks, however, have been struggling since the beginning of the season. 

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off a gritty win over the Cavaliers behind 45 combined points from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan has leveled out, averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in March, which is excellent for most of the players in the league, but a noticeable drop for someone once looked at as an All-NBA player this season.

Seeing New York could be a good thing as Chicago is 2-1 against the Knicks this season, and DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game against them.

For the Knicks, they are playing some of their best basketball as of late, going 8-4 in their last 12 games.

They have won three in a row and can finish the season playing spoiler to different contending teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) after scorning a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) go for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) passes the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy