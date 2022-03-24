Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls and DeMar DeRozan travel down south to take on the Pelicans and CJ McCollum on Thursday night.

The Bulls have risen in the Eastern Conference rankings up to the No. 5 position. They are 42-30 this season, but they have been on a recent rough patch, winning just three of their last seven games.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They went 1-1 in back-to-back games at the beginning of the week, beating Toronto and losing to Milwaukee. Despite the loss, Chicago still had three players above the 20-point mark—DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, and Zach LaVine.

The Pelicans are 30-42 this season and are on the brink of losing their playoff spot, and San Antonio is two games behind and gaining traction.

New Orleans, like Chicago, is just 4-6 through its last 10 games. In its back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday, New Orleans split 1-1, with both games being on the road.

For a win in New Orleans, the team will need another 25-30 point game from one of the team's newest members—CJ McCollum.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17956040
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Grizzlies

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
USATSI_17950918
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Bucks

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
USATSI_17925546
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth28 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
USATSI_17945029
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
imago1007973168h
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy