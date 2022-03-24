The Bulls and DeMar DeRozan travel down south to take on the Pelicans and CJ McCollum on Thursday night.

The Bulls have risen in the Eastern Conference rankings up to the No. 5 position. They are 42-30 this season, but they have been on a recent rough patch, winning just three of their last seven games.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

They went 1-1 in back-to-back games at the beginning of the week, beating Toronto and losing to Milwaukee. Despite the loss, Chicago still had three players above the 20-point mark—DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, and Zach LaVine.

The Pelicans are 30-42 this season and are on the brink of losing their playoff spot, and San Antonio is two games behind and gaining traction.

New Orleans, like Chicago, is just 4-6 through its last 10 games. In its back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday, New Orleans split 1-1, with both games being on the road.

For a win in New Orleans, the team will need another 25-30 point game from one of the team's newest members—CJ McCollum.

