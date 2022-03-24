How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bulls have risen in the Eastern Conference rankings up to the No. 5 position. They are 42-30 this season, but they have been on a recent rough patch, winning just three of their last seven games.
How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans Today:
Game Date: March 24, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Live stream the Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
They went 1-1 in back-to-back games at the beginning of the week, beating Toronto and losing to Milwaukee. Despite the loss, Chicago still had three players above the 20-point mark—DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, and Zach LaVine.
The Pelicans are 30-42 this season and are on the brink of losing their playoff spot, and San Antonio is two games behind and gaining traction.
New Orleans, like Chicago, is just 4-6 through its last 10 games. In its back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday, New Orleans split 1-1, with both games being on the road.
For a win in New Orleans, the team will need another 25-30 point game from one of the team's newest members—CJ McCollum.
