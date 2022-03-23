How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, Callum Tarren struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Tarren's Recent Performance
- Tarren has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
5
-12
$142,913
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+4
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
