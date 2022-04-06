How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He finished 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +18000
Champ's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Champ last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
