How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Champ takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He finished 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +18000

Champ's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Champ last played this course in 2021, placing 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

