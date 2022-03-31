How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ takes the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +18000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Champ's Recent Performance
- Champ has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
46
-5
$22,008
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)