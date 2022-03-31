How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cameron Champ hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ takes the course in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +18000

Champ's Recent Performance

Champ has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 46 -5 $22,008

