How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis enters play in Augusta, Georgia ranked No. 96 in the world, and is looking for better results April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +30000
Davis' Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+7

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

48

-3

$30,429

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

+2

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

56

-4

$19,152

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
