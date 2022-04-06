Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis enters play in Augusta, Georgia ranked No. 96 in the world, and is looking for better results April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

TV: ESPN

Location: Augusta, Georgia

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Odds to Win: +30000

Davis' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 56 -4 $19,152

