Cameron Davis enters play in Augusta, Georgia ranked No. 96 in the world, and is looking for better results April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE PLAYERS Championship
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Davis' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
56
-4
$19,152
How To Watch
