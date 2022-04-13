How to Watch Cameron Davis at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Cameron Davis carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Davis' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Davis has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Davis played this course (2021), he finished 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
46
+12
$46,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
