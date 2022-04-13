How to Watch Cameron Davis at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Cameron Davis carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Davis' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Davis has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Davis has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

The last time Davis played this course (2021), he finished 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 46 +12 $46,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.