January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Percy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Percy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

Percy's Recent Performance

Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2020, Percy's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed eighth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +2 $0

