How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Percy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Percy's Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2020, Percy's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed eighth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
