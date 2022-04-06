Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Smith displays the champions trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament after shooting -13 to win THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in his last tournament.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +1400
  Odds to Win: +1400

Smith's Recent Performance

  • Smith has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
  • Smith has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In 2021, Smith's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 10th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

1

-13

$3,600,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

33

-5

$64,000

January 13-16

Sony Open in Hawaii

MC

-2

$0

January 6- 9

Sentry Tournament of Champions

1

-34

$1,476,000

November 18-21

The RSM Classic

4

-15

$288,000

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
/EST
2022 Masters Tournament

