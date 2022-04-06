How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Smith heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament after shooting -13 to win THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in his last tournament.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +1400
Smith's Recent Performance
- Smith has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Smith has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Smith's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 10th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
1
-13
$3,600,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
1
-34
$1,476,000
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
4
-15
$288,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
