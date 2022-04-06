How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Smith displays the champions trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament after shooting -13 to win THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in his last tournament.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +1400

+1400 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smith's Recent Performance

Smith has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Smith has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2021, Smith's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 10th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 -13 $3,600,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 -34 $1,476,000 November 18-21 The RSM Classic 4 -15 $288,000

