How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Smith looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took ninth shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smith's Recent Performance
- Smith will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
- Smith will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smith has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Smith last played this course in 2021, placing ninth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
1
-13
$3,600,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
1
-34
$1,476,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)