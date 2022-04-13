How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he took ninth shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smith's Recent Performance

Smith will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.

Smith will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smith has finished below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Smith last played this course in 2021, placing ninth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 -13 $3,600,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 -34 $1,476,000

Regional restrictions apply.