How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 62nd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Tringale's Recent Performance
- Tringale has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tringale has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2015, Tringale failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+12
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
13
-9
$243,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
