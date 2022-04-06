How to Watch Cameron Young at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Young's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Young has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Young has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
2
-17
$1,068,000
