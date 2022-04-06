How to Watch Cameron Young at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cameron Young watches his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

Young's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Young has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Young has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 2 -17 $1,068,000

