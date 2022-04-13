How to Watch Cameron Young at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the Masters Tournament, Cameron Young struggled, failing to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:

Young's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Young has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Young has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 2 -17 $1,068,000

