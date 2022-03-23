How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2021; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament golf tourney. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Puerto Rico Open

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

+15000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villegas' Recent Performance

Villegas has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Villegas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +17 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 67 E $17,556 January 20-23 The American Express 33 -11 $39,683

Regional restrictions apply.