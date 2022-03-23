How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Puerto Rico Open
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Villegas' Recent Performance
- Villegas has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Villegas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
67
E
$17,556
January 20-23
The American Express
33
-11
$39,683
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
