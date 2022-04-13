How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Villegas' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Villegas has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Villegas last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
