How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Villegas' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Villegas has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Villegas failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
67
E
$17,556
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
